SOCIETY

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

(Citizen App)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It was a tragic night in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where an apartment fire claimed the lives of two young children. Also, the NYPD released details of a frightening incident on a Queens subway in which a woman was attacked by a man spewing an anti-gay slur.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building

The fire broke out late Saturday night on the second floor of a three-story residential building on Schaefer Street in Bushwick. The two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson ha the latest from Bushwick.

Off-duty firefighter dead after suspected road rage incident on Belt Parkway

The body of an off-duty firefighter was found near his damaged car on the side of the Belt Parkway early Sunday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer has the details from Coney Island.

FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in shoulder

Officers pry 1-year-old from Brooklyn mom's arms during arrest; police investigating
Police are investigating video that has surfaced on Facebook showing a young mother being arrested and tackled to the ground with her young child at a benefits center in Brooklyn.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a video that shows a mother getting arrested at a Brooklyn benefits center while holding her baby. (WARNING: Strong language)



Two people were arrested after an FBI agent was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn.

The agent was sitting in a car near Canarsie Road, conducting surveillance on an unrelated case just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon, when suspects in another car drove by and started shooting at his car.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Canarsie.

5 shot outside of Queens nightclub

Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Saturday, leaving five people wounded. Before the shooting, a group of people got into a dispute inside the club, and it spilled outside, investigators said.
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were shot outside of a nightclub in Queens, and police are searching for the gunman.


Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack

The NYPD released a photo and video of the man they say violently attacked a woman on a Queens subway train after he spewed an anti-gay slur at her. The attack caused her to strike her head on the floor and fracture her spine.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTubean
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushmichelle obamaengagementNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest; police investigating
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
How to put a modern spin on your typical holiday decor
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
More Society
Top Stories
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest; police investigating
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Small plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
LI man arrested for reportedly starting apartment fire in middle of the night
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Show More
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Man fatally struck by car while crossing street on Long Island
Sandy Hook parents film PSA about mass shooting warning signs
Fire that destroyed Jehovah's Witnesses church ruled an arson
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
More News