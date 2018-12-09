These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --It was a tragic night in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where an apartment fire claimed the lives of two young children. Also, the NYPD released details of a frightening incident on a Queens subway in which a woman was attacked by a man spewing an anti-gay slur.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
The fire broke out late Saturday night on the second floor of a three-story residential building on Schaefer Street in Bushwick. The two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.
Off-duty firefighter dead after suspected road rage incident on Belt Parkway
The body of an off-duty firefighter was found near his damaged car on the side of the Belt Parkway early Sunday morning.
FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in shoulder
Officers pry 1-year-old from Brooklyn mom's arms during arrest; police investigating
Police are investigating video that has surfaced on Facebook showing a young mother being arrested and tackled to the ground with her young child at a benefits center in Brooklyn.
Two people were arrested after an FBI agent was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn.
The agent was sitting in a car near Canarsie Road, conducting surveillance on an unrelated case just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon, when suspects in another car drove by and started shooting at his car.
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Saturday, leaving five people wounded. Before the shooting, a group of people got into a dispute inside the club, and it spilled outside, investigators said.
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
The NYPD released a photo and video of the man they say violently attacked a woman on a Queens subway train after he spewed an anti-gay slur at her. The attack caused her to strike her head on the floor and fracture her spine.
