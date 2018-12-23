SOCIETY

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a man found dead in a Queens park. In Washington, the stalemate over a border wall led to a partial government shutdown that showed no signs of ending. And shoppers flocked to the stores for bargains in the last-minute holiday rush.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in Queens murder

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were among five suspects charged in the murder of a man in Queens, in what police were investigating as a possible gang-related killing.

Derick Waller has the latest on the murder at a park in Far Rockaway.


Government shutdown to continue as Senate adjourns until next week

A partial government shutdown began and is expected to continue past Christmas Day in a protracted standoff over President Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico.

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates.

Man charged with leaving scene of LI crash that left 2 dead

Authorities said a 24-year-old driver was arrested for leaving the scene after a crash in Mastic Beach Saturday night that killed a husband and wife in another vehicle.

Police say a driver fled the scene after a crash that killed two people in Suffolk County.

Shoppers race for last-minute deals on holiday gifts

On the final weekend before Christmas, shoppers were rushing to snag the latest holiday deals during the busiest shopping stretch of 2018.

ABC's Erielle Reshef has the latest on the last minute holiday shopping from Times Square.


Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident

Joseph DeMichele, Feliece Terwilliger and their two children were on their way to town hall in Lake Grove to tie the knot when someone slammed into them. But Officer Cody Matthews came to their rescue, and offered to drive the couple to the ceremony.

Sandra Bookman has the story.



(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
