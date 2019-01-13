These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Tragic fires at high-rise buildings in Manhattan and Queens Saturday left three people dead. Meanwhile, a family breathed a sigh of relief when a 13-year-old girl with autism who went missing outside a Whole Foods was found safe on a Brooklyn subway.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
John Merow, the former chairman of a law firm, and his wife Mary were killed when broke out early Saturday in their apartment on the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on the East Side of Manhattan.
Woman killed, 3 injured in apartment fire in Queens
Firefighters battled an apartment fire that broke out late Saturday night at a building in Rego Park, Queens. 51-year-old Anna Latek was found inside the apartment and died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.
Teen with autism who went missing outside Whole Foods found safe
Police say someone found 13-year-old Alexandra Zablan on a train at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, nearly seven miles away from where she disappeared.
Car plows into packed Queens fast food restaurant
Dinner at a fast-food restaurant in Queens came to a crashing halt Saturday night when a driver plowed into the eatery - in reverse.
