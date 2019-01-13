These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5065184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the details from Midtown East.

Tragic fires at high-rise buildings in Manhattan and Queens Saturday left three people dead. Meanwhile, a family breathed a sigh of relief when a 13-year-old girl with autism who went missing outside a Whole Foods was found safe on a Brooklyn subway.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.John Merow, the former chairman of a law firm, and his wife Mary were killed when broke out early Saturday in their apartment on the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on the East Side of Manhattan.Firefighters battled an apartment fire that broke out late Saturday night at a building in Rego Park, Queens. 51-year-old Anna Latek was found inside the apartment and died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.Police say someone found 13-year-old Alexandra Zablan on a train at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, nearly seven miles away from where she disappeared.Dinner at a fast-food restaurant in Queens came to a crashing halt Saturday night when a driver plowed into the eatery - in reverse.