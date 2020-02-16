Tiempo: STEM and dentistry-related careers for Latinos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5936927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Eric Lopez Director of Corporate Accountability

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's "Tiempo," Joe Torres and guests discuss the push to recruit Latino talent in STEM-related careers, such as science, technology, and math.To start the show, Joe Torres spoke with Eric Lopez, Director of Corporate Accountability from the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility, on a recent report published on the problems and barriers.Later in the show, Torres and Lopez discussed solving the problem by educating corporate entities and providing solutions.Torres then spoke with Cheryline Pezzullo, DDS, the clinical instructor at the NYU College of Dentistry, and Vanessa Cortinas, a dental student, about underrepresented minorities in the field of dentistry.Next, Pezzullo spoke about a mentorship program at NYU for minorities interested in dentistry and explained how young Latinos can sign up for the program.----------