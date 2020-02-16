Society

Tiempo: STEM and dentistry-related careers for Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's "Tiempo," Joe Torres and guests discuss the push to recruit Latino talent in STEM-related careers, such as science, technology, and math.

To start the show, Joe Torres spoke with Eric Lopez, Director of Corporate Accountability from the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility, on a recent report published on the problems and barriers.

See the segment in the video player above.

Later in the show, Torres and Lopez discussed solving the problem by educating corporate entities and providing solutions.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with Eric Lopez Director of Corporate Accountability



Torres then spoke with Cheryline Pezzullo, DDS, the clinical instructor at the NYU College of Dentistry, and Vanessa Cortinas, a dental student, about underrepresented minorities in the field of dentistry.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with Cheryline Pezzullo, DDS, and Vanessa Cortinas, dental student



Next, Pezzullo spoke about a mentorship program at NYU for minorities interested in dentistry and explained how young Latinos can sign up for the program.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with Cheryline Pezzullo, DDS, and Vanessa Cortinas, dental student



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew yorktiempolatinomedicaldentiststem cell research
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
Fire tears through historic church in New Jersey overnight
Search on for gunman after innocent social worker killed in NYC
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
2 men wanted for questioning in rape of 34-year-old woman in NYC
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Show More
Police: Grandmother abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
More TOP STORIES News