BREAKING NEWS
Rain ends late, breezy conditions on New Years Eve
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Ice Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Troop Greetings: A1C Lacey Potts
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
troop greetings
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billboard crashes down on Bronx shopping center parking lot
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Show More
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
More TOP STORIES News