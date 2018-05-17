SOCIETY

Yanny or laurel? Trump, Pence, Sanders, Conway and others weigh in

The most divisive debate in the country has made its way to the highest office in the land.

WASHINGTON --
The most divisive debate in the country has made its way to President Donald Trump.

But when asked about whether he heard "laurel" or "yanny" in that now-viral clip from a vocabulary website, Trump threw expectation to the wind, quipping that he heard "covfefe."

That, of course, is a reference to an apparent typo that the president tweeted nearly a year ago that similarly left the nation scratching its head.

Other top members of Trump's administration also weighed in on the debate in a video tweeted by the White House, and many took the opportunity to poke some fun at themselves.


"It's 'laurel,' but I could deflect and divert to 'yanny' if you need me to," Kellyanne Conway joked.

Sarah Sanders, a member of #TeamYanny, said those who heard "laurel" were "getting [their] information from CNN, because that's fake news."

And as for Vice President Mike Pence, he was left with one big question: "Who's Yanny?"

