Society

Upside-down house in England will help you up your Instagram game

A new art installation called the 'Upside Down House' opened on May 18 in Brighton, England. The house sits on its roof while all the furniture is stuck to the ceiling.

Tom Dirse, CEO of Upside Down House UK Ltd, created the work of art in order to give people a unique photo opportunity.

Visitors can be seen standing on the ceiling holding up the furniture, looking out of the window, or 'hanging' from kitchen appliances.

One of four throughout England, this house was built to be a fun way to take creative photographs for sharing on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhat's trendingbuzzworthywhat's the dealenglandu.s. & worldinstagrameurope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Police investigating after man found dead in NJ apartment
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Show More
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
Justice for Junior: Details of key witness' plea deal revealed
Abortion rights rallies held in all 50 states
Woman critically hurt by falling tree branch in Manhattan park
Great White Shark possibly tracked in Long Island Sound
More TOP STORIES News