VIDEO: Baseball pitching prospect delivers heartfelt letter to pay off parents' debt for Christmas

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Brady Singer delivered a heartfelt letter to his parents to tell them he was paying off their debt for Christmas. (@BSINGER51/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
When the Kansas City Royals drafted pitching prospect Brady Singer this summer, the 18th pick knew how he wanted to spend part of his $4 million signing bonus.

He waited until Christmas to surprise his parents with a special gift.

Video shows his tearful mother reading a letter from Brady explaining that he was paying off all of their debt as a thank you for all the support they showed to him growing up and playing baseball.

Singer's pay it forward gesture made it one Christmas his parents will never forget.

