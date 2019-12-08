UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Santa Claus made a visit to ABC7NY.
He was one of the featured guests at the annual company party for the employees' kids.
WABC holds it the garage that ordinarily houses all those famous Eyewitness News vans.
The iconic blue vehicles were out of sight as the area transformed into an indoor carnival with all kinds of games and activities.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
WABC hosts annual party for employees and their kids
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More