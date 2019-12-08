Society

WABC hosts annual party for employees and their kids

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Santa Claus made a visit to ABC7NY.

He was one of the featured guests at the annual company party for the employees' kids.

WABC holds it the garage that ordinarily houses all those famous Eyewitness News vans.

The iconic blue vehicles were out of sight as the area transformed into an indoor carnival with all kinds of games and activities.

