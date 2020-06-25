What to expect as nail salons reopen on Long Island for Phase 3

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- People have long-awaited for the time to get pampered, and now as Long Island enters Phase 3 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nail salons are filled with people asking for manicures, pedicures and other beauty services.Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone decided to visit her local nail salon, L & T Nails in West Babylon, to see how exactly they were planning on reopening while still conducting business as usual.Upon walking in, every nail technician and customer had on masks, as well as each table where manicures were conducted had a layer of plexiglass to separate nail technicians from customers.Inside the glass, there was an opening big enough for customers to stick their hands through, so technicians could still keep the process the same while still keeping their distance."I'm happy to see everyone, we're all excited," said owner Alla Kurayeva. "We're going to do whatever we are supposed to do. I want to keep my staff safe and my customers safe."In addition to the safety protocols inside the salon, you can only make appointments online or by calling -- walk-ins will be not be accepted at this time.Overall, the vibe of the salon was great. Anyone who walked in was happy to see Kurayeva and her friendly staff -- and kept masks on with no issue."You know with things being so confined and everyone being quarantined for such a long time, just doing something to make yourself feel better," said one customer. "Sometimes the simple things in life make you feel a lot better, about a lot of things and this is one of them. You feel like you are getting back to some sort of normalcy which I think everyone is looking forward to."After a pedicure and powder-dip manicure, Ciccarone left the salon feeling refreshed, safe, and ready to adapt to the new normal with every phase that Long Island goes through.---------