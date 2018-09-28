'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors

Buried deep for years beneath layers of pain - a memory Lorelei only whispered to herself was suddenly shared in Union Square Friday on a poster with the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.Feeling inspired by the #MeToo movement and recent testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Lorelei says she felt compelled and empowered by the simple template and hashtag now posted in subway stations and popular areas across New York City, encouraging survivors of sexual assault to find their voice."When women were coming forward, I had to kind of rethink things that I hadn't thought about in a really long time and things that I didn't want to think about things I didn't want to accept," Lorelai said.Students Hajung Song and Bowook Yoon designed the posters for a class assignment at the School of Visual Arts."We have no such platform for victims to share their experience and speak up their voices," said Song.From very personal notes on subway columns to intimate testimonials on their #WhyIDidntReport Instagram page, this an issue that continues to touch countless lives.----------