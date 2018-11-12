SOCIETY

Brooklyn woman spends year trying to prove she's alive after being declared dead

By
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
For a woman in Brooklyn, the good news is that she's alive. The bad news is that she's been locked in a year-long battle to prove she's not dead.

Over the weekend, Marzena Pogorzelska celebrated a most unusual anniversary - one year since the day she 'died'.

"And after a whole entire year, they still cannot put me back to life," she said.

It was hard enough to believe when we first met Marzena earlier this year.

She had been cut off from health insurance, her credit frozen, all because of an error by the Social Security Administration, linking her Social Security number to someone who actually had died.

It's been quite a story to tell.

"People look at me like I'm not all there, or they look at me like wow, this is like a Lifetime movie," she said.

When Eyewitness News first reported on Marzena, the federal government apologized and issued a letter for her to show creditors, saying she had been wrongly shown as deceased.

But still, every month she gets letters from one of her banks: "Please accept our condolences for the loss of Marzena Pogorzelska", freezing her accounts all over again.

Her name evidently made it onto a national registry of dead people, meant to prevent identity theft by locking their Social Security numbers. And it works.

"It's crazy, sometimes I wake up in the morning and say oh God, here's another day," said Marzena.

She says the stress of it all almost killed her for real. She suffered a heart attack over the summer and now her insurance won't cover the $45,000 hospital bill because, you guessed it, on paper she was already dead.

And now with the close of another year, it's almost time for this small business owner to file her tax return, which of course poses more questions.

"Even my accountant does not know what the IRS will ask for in this situation, because last year we filed for 2017 so I was only dead for two months," she said. "Now I'm dead for the whole year so we don't know."

Death and taxes are about the only constants in her very real life.

We reached out to the agency that keeps track of the registry of people who died. But we didn't get a response - because of the holiday.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocial securitygovernmentGreenpointBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Village seeks to dismantle LI father's tree house
101-year-old vet still carries on values learned in Army
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Good Samaritans save mom, 2 babies from burning building in NJ
Woman stabbed in possible hate crime on subway platform
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple NJ homes
Nets' Caris LeVert stretchered off after gruesome landing on his leg
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
Report: Amazon chooses NYC as 1 of 2 locations for new HQ
Police: Woman faked pregnancy to scam couple out of $7,000
Suspect shot, police dog injured after NJ domestic dispute
NJ T-shirt shop owner accused of touching minor in store
More News