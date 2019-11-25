pregnancy

Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby

SAN DIGEO, Calif. -- A San Diego woman believes an image of her late father appeared on an ultrasound image of her unborn daughter.

Shantel Carillo says she noticed the shape of her father's face on the printed images she got from the doctor's office. Carillo says the images show the outline of her father's face, including his cheeks, lips and the shape of a hat he was known to wear.

She posted the images on social media and other family members say they see it too. Many say it looks like the man is kissing the unborn child on the lips.

Carillo's father, Charles, died in 2016. This is her second child. The baby is due in April 2020.
