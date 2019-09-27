Society

Woman serenades LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping performance: Video

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- A video posted to social media by Los Angeles police showing a woman singing at a Metro subway stop in Koreatown is going viral.

Footage of the woman singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop Tuesday evening.

The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."



An officer with the Metro Transit Authority heard the woman singing and stopped to capture the moment on his phone.

The woman has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykoreatownlos angeleslos angeles countymetroviral videolapdsingingsubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Funeral to be held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
Show More
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Police car hits NYC skateboarder, causing serious injuries
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
Ocasio-Cortez calls for government bailout to help struggling NYC cab drivers
More TOP STORIES News