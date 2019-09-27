Woman serenades LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping performance: Video

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- A video posted to social media by Los Angeles police showing a woman singing at a Metro subway stop in Koreatown is going viral.Footage of the woman singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop Tuesday evening.The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."An officer with the Metro Transit Authority heard the woman singing and stopped to capture the moment on his phone.The woman has not yet been identified.