Woman serenades LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping performance: Video

Footage of the woman singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop Tuesday evening.
The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."
4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019
An officer with the Metro Transit Authority heard the woman singing and stopped to capture the moment on his phone.
The woman has not yet been identified.