Talk about a way to end the summer!A woman hit the jackpot of more than $2 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday.The Hawthorne, New Jersey woman, who would like to remain anonymous, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot.The woman won the game on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75----------