SOCIETY

YouTube prankster fills NYC potholes with plants

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on how one YouTube prankster is filling NYC potholes with flowers, plants and trees.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A professional prankster decided to take filling potholes into his own hands - but New York City officials are not laughing.

YouTube star Coby Persin filled potholes with flowers, plants and even trees. He says he decided to do it after he hit a pothole in the city and popped his tire.


Persin says - would you rather hit a big pothole, or drive around a plant?

The New York City Department of Transportation sees things a bit differently by saying, 'aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyoutubepotholestrafficprankMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News