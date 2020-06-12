Looters caught on video stealing nearly $400,000 of luxury bags from NYC store

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects police are looking for in connection to a looting incident at a luxury handbag store in SoHo.

According to police, a robbery occurred just before midnight on Monday, June 1, at a Rebag store on West Broadway.

Officials say multiple suspects forcibly entered the store through the front door and stole merchandise worth an estimated value of $375,000.

The suspects fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

