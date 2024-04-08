Live solar eclipse views today from NASA, cameras in NYC and around the country

A special total solar eclipse edition of The Loop, featuring live views of the rare and historic Eclipse Across America.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is providing multiple live solar eclipse views from locations across New York City and around the country.

The total solar eclipse crossing North America will darken skies along a path through Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The weather isn't looking good for a large part of the eclipse's path. Clouds could get in the way for a stretch of the route, with the heaviest clouds expected in parts of Texas.

Fifteen U.S. states get a chance to see the full eclipse, although just a small bit of Tennessee and Michigan are included. The length of totality varies by location.

The eclipse will begin just after 2:00 p.m. in the New York City area with skies darkening around 2:50 p.m. Peak coverage will be at 90 percent at 3:25 p.m. Skies will become brighter by 4:00 p.m.

Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.

Eyewitness News has team coverage of the big event, including meteorologist Lee Goldberg is reporting from Burlington, Vermont while Brittany Bell is reporting from Niagara Falls.

This eclipse will last almost twice as long, with an even wider audience, than the total solar eclipse that stretched coast-to-coast in the U.S. in 2017.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

