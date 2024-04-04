Everything to know about the 2024 total solar eclipse

Kemberly Richardson has more as New Yorkers prepare to watch the total solar eclipse.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- North America is on the verge of another masking of the sun.

Monday's total solar eclipse will make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast and cross into Texas and 14 other U.S. states, before exiting over Canada.

It will last almost twice as long, with an even wider audience, than the total solar eclipse that stretched coast-to-coast in the U.S. in 2017.

The moon will shroud the sun for up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds, a spectacle normally unfolding in remote corners of the globe but this time passing over major cities like Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland and Buffalo. An estimated 44 million people live within the path of totality, with another couple hundred million within 200 miles, guaranteeing the continent's biggest eclipse crowd ever.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2024 SOLAR ECLIPSE

Free glasses, best viewing locations across Tri-State to see total solar eclipse

New York City public libraries are offering eclipse glasses while supplies last and there are plans for New York City Parks to host viewing events in all five boroughs.

Check out a full list of where to view the eclipse as well as other places to get your free eclipse glasses.

How to find the best solar eclipse viewing spot near you

As excitement builds for the total solar eclipse on Monday, the Tri-State area may have some of the more favorable viewing spots in the country.

And the New York City area, though 10% shy of totality, will enjoy a great shot of taking in the celestial spectacle, with darkening skies, dropping temperatures and wild animals reacting to the sudden dimming.

Upstate New York could offer a sweet spot for viewing. Places like Syracuse are right on the edge of the path of totality and where cloud cover will be lowest.

State of emergency declared as 1 million people expected to visit Niagara Falls

Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse in early April. The total solar eclipse will be the first to touch the province since 1979, and Niagara Falls was declared by National Geographic to be one of the best places to see it.

The city is in the path of totality, where the moon will entirely block the sun's rays for a few minutes. Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said earlier in March that he expects the most visitors his city has ever seen in a single day.

New York City public libraries to give away free solar eclipse shades for safe viewing

If you still need to pick up shades for the total solar eclipse, New York City libraries have you covered. All three of the city's public library systems will be distributing free solar eclipse glasses.

Glasses will be available while quantities last on a first-come, first-serve basis at all Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library, and New York Public Library locations.

New York inmates are suing to watch solar eclipse after state orders prisons locked down

Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse.

The suit filed Friday in federal court in upstate New York argues that the April 8 lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Fake eclipse glasses are hitting the market. Here's how to tell if you have a pair

As the total solar eclipse, occurring across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8, draws near, experts are reminding spectators to grab a pair of eclipse glasses to view the celestial event safely - and to make sure they aren't fake.

Whether you're using a fancy camera or a smartphone, here's how to take photos of the solar eclipse

The upcoming April 8 total eclipse will likely be the one of the most photographed events of the year, with almost 32 million people in the United States alone living in the path of totality.

Weather permitting, it is an incredible opportunity for photographers of any skill level. Whether you're working with a high-end DSLR camera or a smartphone, an experienced astrophotographer has some tips on how to make the moment last through images.

Total solar eclipse could cause air travel delays: FAA

A total solar eclipse set to deliver a stunning display in the sky on April 8 could be trouble for some air travelers and pilots due to possible flight delays, the Federal Aviation Administration warned.

The eclipse -- which will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada -- is expected to impact air traffic and airports along the eclipse's path from April 7 until April 10, the FAA said in a notice about special air traffic procedures. This could mean delays for air travelers, too -- especially as the eclipse overlaps with spring break travel, the agency said Wednesday.

The FAA estimated that any air travel impacts from the eclipse would be felt from April 7 at 6 a.m. until April 10 at midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls. Plus, we invite you to watch