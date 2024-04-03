Watch ABC News and National Geographic's "Eclipse Across America" live coverage on April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT

New York City could have some of the best views of the total solar eclipse in the country

Even those missing the snow will see wintery chill, heavy rain, the risk of flooding and stiff winds, which will bring weather-related disruptions.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As excitement builds for the total solar eclipse on Monday, the Tri-State area may have some of the more favorable viewing spots in the country.

For New Yorkers planning to step outside, 3 p.m. is going to look and feel more like 7:30 p.m.

And the New York City area, though 10% shy of totality, will enjoy a great shot of taking in the celestial spectacle, with darkening skies, dropping temperatures and wild animals reacting to the sudden dimming.

Upstate New York could offer a sweet spot for viewing. Places like Syracuse are right on the edge of the path of totality and where cloud cover will be lowest.

You can use the interactive map from NOAA and the National Weather Service below to search for cloud cover by ZIP code or click on a dot to see the visibility probabilities for Monday's eclipses in that area.

Because of a storm over the middle of the country, some high clouds are likely to spill into places like Cleveland and Buffalo, and depending on how thick that high deck of clouds is, that could obscure viewing.

Clouds will likely cover large swaths of the path of totality in Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

If you're making a last-minute drive, odds are best across central New York State and upstate in the Syracuse to Plattsburgh line.

WATCH | NASA expert gives tips on preparing for the solar eclipse:

The Mornings @ 10 team talk with NASA partnerships manager Anita Dey about how to get ready for the solar eclipse.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls.

