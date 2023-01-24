Soldier from the Bronx killed during incident with another soldier at Fort Rucker

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A soldier from the Bronx died during an incident with another soldier earlier this month, Army officials announced.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, died on Jan. 10 at Fort Rucker in Alabama.

Officials announced Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with murder.

Jones remains in custody by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.

Latifu was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, as he trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.

Officials said Jones was also an Advanced Individual Training Soldier attending the Army Air Traffic Control Operator course.

"On behalf of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, I extend our deepest condolences to Pvt. Latifu's family, friends, and community. Together we mourn the loss of a promising young Soldier," said Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Rucker commander. "Our hearts are with the families and units impacted by the incident, and we are focused on taking care of Soldiers, families, and leaders."

