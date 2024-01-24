Jersey Diners swag set to hit a home run as Yankees' minor league team announces temporary rebrand

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Minor league baseball team the New Jersey Somerset Patriots will be rebranding for three games this season as "The Jersey Diners" to honor the state's significant symbol.

There are over 500 diners in New Jersey, gaining popularity across the United States in the 20th century.

According to their website, "fans can expect to be transported with classic music, blue plate specials at the concessions stands, diner-themed promotions, and so much more."

New merchandise features a cartoon of a coffee mug with a diner hat on and retro fonts on items such as shirts and hats.

Information on the dates and tickets for the games can be found on the Somerset Patriots website.

