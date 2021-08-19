tornado

Possible tornado reported in Souderton, Pa.; National Weather Service investigating after storm

The Tornado Warnings set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones.
By 6abc Digital Staff
Possible tornado in Souderton, Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania -- A tornado may have touched down in Souderton, Montgomery County early Thursday morning as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred moved through the Delaware Valley.

There have been several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in Souderton, the National Weather Service says.



Action Cam video from the area showed siding ripped off numerous homes and debris scattered across front yards.

Small sheds could be seen flipped on their sides.

Police from Franconia Township surveyed the damage near Queen Anne Way and Deefield Drive.

Power crews from PPL arrived to restore service to those who lost electricity.

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.



The National Weather Service says they will be investigating areas near the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties to determine if any tornadic activity was present.

Tornado Warnings were issued for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburban counties, including Montgomery County at 12:48 a.m.

AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.



This set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones and televisions to warn residents to seek shelter if they were in the active zone.



The National Weather Service said a tornado was indicated on radar which prompted the warning. The Tornado Warning expired for those counties at 1:15 a.m.

It was back on July 29, when 10 tornadoes were confirmed in a system that swept through the region.

Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey just confirmed on Sunday that an EF-0 tornado struck during the July 29 storm in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.

Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in Bucks County and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.

Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the possible tornado in Souderton, what was left of Fred brought heavy downpours and flash flooding to many parts of the area early Thursday morning, stranding drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway and other roadways near the King of Prussia Mall.

Rescue crews checked stranded vehicles to make sure nobody was trapped inside.



---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
