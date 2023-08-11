Meteorologist Karen Rogers says we're heating up as we head into the weekend.

2 tornadoes confirmed in southern New Jersey after Thursday's storm

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey -- The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit southern New Jersey during severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

One of the twisters touched down in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County.

The other was in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

The mid-afternoon storm that swept through the area prompted a tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

The state has recorded 11 tornados so far this year - the state's average is two.

More details about the tornadoes were expected to be released Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Hawk drops 4-foot-long snake on woman, prompting both animals to attack her

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.