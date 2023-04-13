Officials say gunfire broke out at around 2:15 a.m. near the Isla Café on Westchester Avenue.

4 people shot after fight broke out inside restaurant in Soundview, the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- Four people were shot Thursday outside a restaurant in the Soundview Section of the Bronx.

All victims are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to recover. Authorities say they ranged in age from 30 to 44.

Witness say the suspect ran off right after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

