Pilot killed in helicopter crash into Carnegie Lake in South Brunswick identified

A pilot was killed when a helicopter crashed into a lake in South Brunswick, New Jersey Thursday afternoon. Jim Dolan has the latest details.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The pilot killed in the helicopter crash in South Brunswick on Thursday has been identified as Josef Yitzhak, age 44, of Israel.

The one-seated, single-engine Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into a canal near Carnegie Lake around 3:45 p.m. near Old Lincoln Highway.

(Video in media player is from previous report)

South Brunswick Police said the helicopter took off from Princeton Airport, which is located about three miles away from the crash site, and went down just four minutes later.

A captain from Kingston Firehouse saw the chopper flying erratically and notified dispatchers. Two other witnesses also saw the chopper sputter and veer before it dropped beneath the tree line.

First responders made it to the scene within five minutes despite some difficulty due to the heavily wooded location.

When they arrived, they found the helicopter upside down in the water. The FAA says the aircraft was completely crushed.

A responding officer and firefighter entered the water, about 3 feet high, and saw the shoulder of the pilot in the helicopter. The two men lifted the helicopter, pulled the pilot from underneath, and dragged him to the shoreline.

Officials say he suffered massive injuries and life-saving measures could not be performed.

Authorities worked with the Israeli Consulate and Israeli police overnight to notify his family. South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka extended his deepest sympathy to the pilot's family.

Some three dozen emergency personnel responded.

Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured and none of the surrounding trees were damaged in the crash.

The owner of the helicopter company also responded to the scene.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.