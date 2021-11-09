Traffic

Driver miraculously expected to survive after violent crash in Queens

By MARK CRUDELE and DERICK WALLER
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A driver is miraculously expected to survive after crashing into a pole in the South Ozone Park section of Queens Monday night.

The 32-year-old driver was ejected from his 2018 Honda Pilot when he lost control of the SUV just before 11:30 p.m.

The eastbound Pilot struck a parked unoccupied car and then slammed into a wooden telephone pole, snapping it.

Nicole Ramkhellawan, who is studying to enter the medical field, found the victim face down in the road, unconscious. She rushed to his aid.

"I decided to push him over because I wanted to make sure he was alive," Ramkhellawan said.

"The first thing I did was check for a pulse. Thank God he was still breathing," she said. "I took off my shirt, wrapped it under my hand, I put my hand under his head. I had everyone calling for 911. I just coached him, tell him to keep breathing, keep breathing, the whole time. And that's what he did. He was fighting for his life. And I hope he makes it."



The driver was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he is in critical condition but expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

