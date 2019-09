Space heater use probed in deadly Queens house fire

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed in a fire at a home in Queens, and it appears a space heater was the cause of the fire.The fire broke out Thursday night in the home on Mathias Avenue in Jamaica.Kenneth Reese, 59, was found dead with burns throughout his entire body.Officials say his wife plugged in a space heater and left the room. When she returned, the room and her husband were on fire.The fire remains under investigation.----------