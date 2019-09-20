Space heater use probed in deadly Queens house fire

The fire broke out Thursday night in the home on Mathias Avenue in Jamaica.
#BREAKING: On first chilly night of year, family’s #spaceheater eyed as cause of fatal fire in #Jamaica. 60 year old man killed. @FDNY marshals investigating. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/symTYyUgqU— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 20, 2019
Kenneth Reese, 59, was found dead with burns throughout his entire body.
Officials say his wife plugged in a space heater and left the room. When she returned, the room and her husband were on fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
