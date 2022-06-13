Sports

Manhattan high school soccer team takes home gold during Special Olympics USA games

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NY high school team takes home gold during Special Olympics USA games

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bus load of champions returned home to Manhattan after an epic run at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

Among the athletes were the City Hawks - a high school soccer team that took home the gold.

The team is made up of players from two schools - Harvest Collegiate and P721M. It is a unified team - meaning half have a disability and half do not. '

"It felt special, I haven't been on a team like this, so it was a new learning experience," said Alexander Carbajal.

"We showed teamwork strategy and confidence," said Special Olympics partner Zion Dillard.

Unified Partner Player Genesis Duran says the chemistry was there all the time on the field.

What is so remarkable about the team is that many of the players had never played soccer. When it came to training, they didn't have a gym, let alone a field - they trained in the school lobby or courtyard, and still managed to win.

"When you see our team play, you just see a soccer team. You don't see differences or forced inclusion. Everybody has a role, everyone contributes on our team," said Coach Joe Stewart.

The team is about heart as much as it is about skill.

"I'm so proud of them, they even taught me so much. I taught them how to play soccer, but they taught me about life and skills and just being together - it was amazing," added Coach Oscar Vicente.



They are young champions - on the field and off.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmanhattannew york cityspecial olympicssoccer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband in custody
Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
AccuWeather: Less humid
LIVE | The Countdown
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Jewelry store employees hurt in brazen NJ smash and grab robbery
Show More
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Jamaica Hospital teams with Cure Violence on gun violence initiative
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Advocates call for pedestrian safety in several Long Island towns
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
More TOP STORIES News