Mayor Adams' deal with Albany would keep speed cameras operating 24/7 in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Adams Administration got a political win in what advocates say could be a lifesaver for New Yorkers.

Mayor Adams struck a deal with lawmakers in Albany to keep speed cameras in the city operating 24/7.

It comes with traffic fatalities on the rise.

At least 80 deaths have been reported this year, a 14% increase since this time last year.

Many of the city's speed cameras are in school zones.

That's why they only work during school hours.

But in this new deal with the state, the cameras would operate 24/7.

Mayor Eric Adams has said it makes no sense for the cameras to have limited hours when a majority of crashes happen late at night and early in the morning.

The deal could pass before end of the state legislative session on June 2.

However, city council needs to approve the plan.

City lawmakers are divided on expanding the cameras, especially in residential areas.

Adams calls this deal a critical next step in the effort to turn the tide on traffic violence.



"Speed cameras save lives. We see the rash of crashes that are fatalities and lives being lost. We should not play politics with saving lives," Adams said.

The deal would extend the camera program for three years.

