Less traffic means speeding is on the rise in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With fewer cars on the roads in New York City, speeding is on the rise.
New data from speed cameras show there were more than 180,000 speeding drivers on weekdays between March 5 and March 24.
That's a more than 12% increase compared to a similar period in January.
Reports say the amount of traffic has dropped 35 to 50% since the first week of March.
