New York State Police start speeding crackdown this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Thursday, New York State Police are launching a week-long crackdown on speeding.Unsafe speeds were considered a contributing factor in a third of all deadly crashes from January through May of this year.The highest number of speed-related crashes happen between noon and 6 p.m."Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds - it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road -- and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.The "Speed Awareness Week" enforcement campaign is part of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee's ongoing efforts to improve safety on New York roadways.