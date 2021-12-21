Arts & Entertainment

Spike Lee presented key to New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Filmmaker Spike Lee is the latest New Yorker to receive the key to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

For the second day in a row, the mayor presented the honor during his coronavirus briefing.

First lady Chirlane McCray introduced the 64-year-old Lee and declared "today is a good day" despite the surge in COVID cases.

The seriousness of the situation was not lost on Spike, who quickly shifted to discussing the pandemic while accepting the honor.

"Driving here I heard about all these Broadway shows closing. We really can't get back to our true 'king of culture' until we rid of this virus because if artists can't perform in front of New Yorkers or the people who come from out of town. Culture is our DNA," Lee said.

The filmmaker has produced more than 35 films over the years.

Although not a native New Yorker, Lee grew up and spent much of his adult life in the city.

"I love New York City," Lee said. "I'm a product of a New York City public education and it shaped me. I live and die New York City."

Feminist journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, 87, received the key to the city on Monday.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymoviesspike lee
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Biden tests negative after being exposed to virus
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
Trevor Noah files suit against NYC hospital claiming negligence
Man accused of shoplifting, punching officer in face in Manhattan
Hochul promises 10M at-home tests, 1 school district goes fully remote
NYC offers $100 booster incentive, opens new testing sites
Show More
AccuWeather: Warming up as winter begins
What's closed on Broadway
NJ ramps up rapid testing, Newark facemask mandate begins
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
Exclusive: Man with knife tries to rob deaf couple of electric bike
More TOP STORIES News