Video: Crane spins from top of Midtown building on 57th Street in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after large debris fell near a construction site in Manhattan while a crane was seen spinning above.

The incident was reported at an 84-story high-rise condo under construction near 57th Street and 6th Avenue around 7 p.m.


"We just heard this enormous crash, it kinda sounded like an explosion actually," Tove Nord said.

Nord owns a restaurant a block and a half away and was weatherizing her outdoor platform when the earth shook.

"Maybe a 20-foot-long piece of railing and glass, looked like an enormous window, came out of nowhere," Nord said. "It kind of wind milled down and split off in one section one crossways and one lengthways."
No injuries were reported, but the FDNY said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.

There were no reports of a building collapse.



The Department of Buildings say the crane did not collapse and was not unstable, despite earlier reports.

They say the crane is currently stable and is being evaluated.


Videos of the crane show that it was spinning. The DOB says this is what is known as "weathervaning" and is a normal crane function.

Weathervaning is a standard configuration for tower cranes, which allows them to swing 360 degrees when not in use.

This is done to allow the crane to sway in the direction of the wind, which reduces wind resistance and increases the stability of the crane.

Lee Goldberg detailed how strong winds caused by remnants of Hurricane Zeta may have contributed to the crane spinning:
The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.

ALSO READ | 85-foot crane crashes down on home in New Jersey

In the dark and fog, it still isn't clear if a part of the crane slammed into the building or if something else dislodged all that debris.


According to an official, DOB inspectors continue to check rooftops and the building for any unstable debris. They will continue until they are sure nothing else can fall.

The city shut down 55th to 59th streets from Madison to 8th avenues during the investigation.

M31 and M57 buses were also detoured due to FDNY activity and there were delays and/or reroutes in E F and G train service.

It was eight years ago on the same block in Midtown during Superstorm Sandy when parts of a crane came tumbling down from 70 floors up on a construction site. Fortunately no one was injured in that incident either.

ALSO READ | TriBeCa crane collapse investigation focuses on weather, height, operating company
