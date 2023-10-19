Communities celebrate Spirit Day to show support for LGBTQ youth

Crystal Cranmore has more on GLAAD's efforts on Spirit Day.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you noticed a bit more purple walking around on Thursday, it's not a coincidence, it's in honor of Spirit Day, a day of recognition by GLAAD to show support for LGBTQ youth.

There was a halo of purple around the Empire State Building, symbolizing a stand against bullying in honor of Spirit Day.

"It's a day to let young queer youth know that they have a place in this world," actress and journalist Eva Reign said.

Reign is an actress and journalist and is one of thousands of celebrities wearing purple for this international campaign.

She's a long-time partner of GLAAD, the media advocacy organization behind the movement.

The non-profit organization aims to ensure LGBTQ stories are seen and heard.

"Trying to find a media that you feel seen by, you feel represented by something that I really struggled with growing up," Reign said. "I always knew that I was a girl, and I was saying that in a moment that I could speak."

Originally from St. Louis and now living in New York City, Reign, a transgender woman, overcame bullying in more ways than one.

"People would tease me for being too feminine, but then I would stutter just trying to defend myself," Reign said.

It was a speech impediment that GLAAD mentors and therapists helped her fight.

Reign was able to find her voice. Now she's giving one to the voiceless in the transgender community through a Vice News docu-series called 'Transnational.'

Reign is also uplifting LGBTQ stories in her acting career, making her feature film debut last year.

Her story is one of perseverance.

"I spent a lot of time when I was younger trying to be someone else," Reign said.

Now communities are uniting in one shade for Spirit Day.

"We all need to wear purple; we all need to say gay, say trans, say queer," Reign said.

Reign hopes to inspire LGBTQ youth to live their true and authentic lives while fighting hate with love.

