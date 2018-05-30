This video of 99-year-old WWII Veteran Raymond T. Mohr singing "God Bless America" is easily the best thing you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/aBwRrbXwBt — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 30, 2018

Tuesday was Military Appreciation Night at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' game, and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation for one very special veteran.World War II vet Raymond T. Mohr took the field to sing an inspiring rendition of "God Bless America" prior to the IronPigs game against the Charlotte Knights.The 99-year-old, who fought in the Battle of Normandy, had everyone's attention at Coca-Cola Park during his minute-long vocals.He thanked the crowd as they continued to give him a standing ovation long after he stopped singing.The IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of Philadelphia Phillies, called the moment "easily the best thing you'll see today."And a photo showed catcher Nick Rickles shaking hands with Mohr."Thank you for your service," Rickles tweeted.----------