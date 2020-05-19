Coronavirus

Belmont Stakes to take place in June

FILE - Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. (Seth Wenig)

BELMONT, New York (WABC) -- The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 20 as the opening leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history.

The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6.

The race is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown. It's been second some years, but never first.

Traditionally contested at 1 1/2-miles, the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes will also be shorter, run at a distance of 1 1/8-miles to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to September 5.
The Preakness, usually the second leg, was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3.

Belmont Park is scheduled to reopen during the first week of June, but fans will not be permitted under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidelines.

For more information, please visit BelmontStakes.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbelmontbelmont stakespreaknesscoronaviruskentucky derbycoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Bagel Boss ships famous New York bagels across the country
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
NYC unveils summer learning plan for students
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind
Show More
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
NYC will take 4 years to recover from pandemic unemployment, report says
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News