Coronavirus

Big Ten, PAC-12, SEC cancel men's college basketball tournaments

The Big Ten, SEC and other conferences announced Thursday that they are cancelling their men's college basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Big Ten said in a statement, "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. said in a statement, "We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home. While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The SEC said the regular season champion Kentucky will get the conferences automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

On Tuesday, the NCAA made the decision to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans.



"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshealthmarch madnessillnesscollege basketballcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County
Coronavirus Update: 1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Orange County
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
NYC student tests positive for coronavirus closing 2 Bronx schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: 1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Orange County
Jersey City sets of 24-hour hotline amid coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
JetBlue passenger from NYC landed in Palm Beach with coronavirus
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Show More
Newark St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines
40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County
Coronavirus cases in Westchester rise; New Rochelle containment zone begins
More TOP STORIES News