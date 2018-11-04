NEW YORK (WABC) --Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Mary Keitany of Kenya have won the Men's and Women's Divisions, respectively, of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.
This is the first New York City win for Desisa. His winning time was 2:05:59.
Keitany, with a time of 2:22:48, became the second female ever to win four New York City Marathons.
First to cross the finish line Sunday morning, in the men's Wheelchair Division, was 20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk.
He is the youngest competitor ever to win a New York City Marathon, with a time of 1:36:21.
Defending champion Manuela Schar of Switzerland won the women's Wheelchair Division with a time of 1:50:27.
The marathon kicked off this morning under clear skies, with more than 50,000 participants taking part.
All four winners of last year's race were back working to defend their titles Sunday.
American Shalane Flanagan and Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor were hoping to repeat, along with Schar and Marcel Hug - both from Switzerland - in the wheelchair division.
Flanagan took third place in the Women's Division.
"To be coming back as the defending champion, it's quite an honor and literally a dream come true," said Flanagan, the first U.S. woman to win the NYC Marathon since Miki Gorman in 1977.
Flanagan won in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating Mary Keitany of Kenya.
From 55 runners in 1970, the New York City Marathon has grown to more than 50,000 runners (and 98,000 applicants).
This year's race will feature a dominant set of runners from the United States in the women's field, including Flanagan, 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle.
The men's side includes four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman and Shadrack Biwott.
The wheelchair division will also feature legends such as Tatyana McFadden.
Heightened security this year includes heavy weapons teams from the counter-terrorism bureau as well as plainclothes officers along the course
THE DETAILS
Date: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018
Start times: 8:30 a.m. ET, wheelchair division; 9:20 a.m. ET, pro women; 9:50 a.m. ET, pro men; final wave, 11 a.m. ET
Start line: Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island
Finish line: Just outside of Tavern on the Green, Central Park
