Devils hire Rick Kowalsky, Mike Grier as assistant coaches

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have hired Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier as assistant coaches.

The team announced Monday that Kowalsky and Grier will join Alain Nasreddine and goalie coach Roland Melanson on John Hynes' staff.

Kowalsky spent eight seasons as head coach of the Devils' AHL affiliate, which moved from Albany, New York, to Binghamton, New York, last year. The 46-year-old led the minor league franchise to consecutive playoff appearances in in 2015-16 and 2016-17, earning AHL coach of the year honors in 2016 after guiding the team to franchise highs in wins (46) and points (102).

Grier spent the last four seasons as a scout with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 162 goals and 221 assists with 510 penalty minutes over 14 seasons in the NHL with Edmonton, Washington, Buffalo and San Jose.
