SPORTS
espn

Devils re-sign D Steven Santini to 3-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.

General manager Ray Shero said Tuesday that Santini will earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million the next and $1.65 million in 2020-21.

Santini split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL. He had two goals and eight assists in 36 games in New Jersey. The Devils were 21-8-7 with him in the lineup.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsteven santininew jersey devils
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
The education of Derek Jeter, baseball CEO
CC Sabathia goes on disabled list after one-hit effort
Mike D'Antoni says Carmelo Anthony 'better fit' with Rockets than Knicks
Luis Severino has simple solution to struggles: 'Be in more control'
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 20 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
States of emergency follow flooding in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms before drying out
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Long Island woman accused of fatally stabbing woman from England
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle that fled scene in Queens
Show More
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
Judge sets El Chapo's trial for Nov. 5 in Downtown Brooklyn
Frenchtown pizzeria erupts in fire after truck crash
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
More News