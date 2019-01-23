SPORTS

Epic dance battle at Philadelphia 76ers game goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An epic dance off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games as reported by Trish Hartman during Action Nes at 11 on January 22, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Your feel-good moment of the day comes courtesy of an epic dance-off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games.

Fans say in the fourth quarter, the same two kids, 10-year-old Dominic Prybella and 9-year-old Anthony Stuard, get in a dance-off from across the arena.

And it happens a lot.
EMBED More News Videos

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2019.


The crowd loved Monday night's competition, and so did the NBA -- tweeting the boys' Jumbotron antics for all of the internet to see.

They've become a viral sensation, with video of their dance battle being viewed 2 million times and counting.

The boys have actually dueled many times from their seats, but they have never sat down face-to-face and talked until they met at sister station WPVI in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

And they both say since Monday night, it has been a whirlwind.

"At my school, my friend saw it on the news," Stuard said. "He said, 'There's this kid that was on the 76ers game and he looks just like you. I can't believe he took his shirt off.' I was like, 'That's exactly me.'"

The shirts did come off, with mixed reviews from their parents.

"All of a sudden, Dominic took his shirt off, which he's done before so I was OK with that, I wasn't surprised," mom Toni Stuard said. "They kept dancing. Then all of a sudden, Anthony starts pulling his arms out, and I didn't know what to do. I wanted to cover him up."

The boys showed Action News reporter Trish Hartman their moves, including The Floss and the Orange Justice.

"Just having fun, just messing around, just being crazy," Prybella said.

The parents say they never expected this, but they love that the 76ers give their kids a chance to shine.

"It's all about the kids," dad Stan Prybella said. "It's all family-oriented. It's really a good time."

Dominic, who broke his arm playing basketball, had Anthony sign his cast.

Action News anchor Jim Gardner also signed it.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdancePhiladelphia 76erssportsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai buys WNBA's Liberty
NHL trade asset tiers: Buyer's guide to the 2019 deadline
Why a unanimous Hall of Famer is great for baseball
Hall tales: Doc's drive, Edgar's lazy eye, Moose's measuring tape
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
White supremacist pleads guilty to killing black man with sword
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot fight
Opening statements begin in NJ classmate murder case
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for most; wintry weather N&W
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson ruled suicide
Show More
Bronx bodega becomes 'Safe Haven Zone' after Junior's murder
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Chelsea water main break: L train service being restored
Man, 3 teens charged in plot to attack NY Muslim community
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
More News