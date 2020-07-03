Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020 in Coney Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Joey Chestnut is set to defend his crown as Nathan's Famous holds its 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest on July 4, but without a crowd!It's not taking place in Coney Island.The annual contest, an American holiday tradition on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues for generations, will instead take place in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place.The event will feature 10-minute competitions for leading male and female eaters, including 12-time champion Joey Chestnut and six-time winner Miki Sudo.Chestnut holds the world record downing 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2018. Sudo's all-time best is 41 hot dogs and buns. The women's world record is 45 Nathan's Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes."We're ecstatic to make the announcement that the Hot Dog-Eating Contest will take place this year," said James Walker, Nathan's Famous Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "2020 has been a year for the history books, and the realization that this storied July 4 tradition would be able to occur, is a great feeling. With that being said, our country and our world has endured so much in the last couple of months, that we'd be remiss if we didn't use this moment to honor those that have done so much for each of us during this time."The contest, which features an annual donation of 100,000 Nathan's Famous hot dogs to Food Bank for New York City, will be dedicated to raising funds for food banks and to raising awareness of food bank needs.Major League Eating and individual eaters will make donations to food banks and use the contest as a platform to highlight the work of these organizations.The contest also will be used as a platform to honor essential workers in New York City, many of whom have not received recognition for their efforts."We owe so much to those that kept our communities fed and cared for during this unprecedented time, and we look forward to honoring them on July 4," Walker said.ESPN will air its noon ET telecast of the contest, which will include only five eaters rather than the usual 15 to allow for social distancing."The Nathan's Famous contest is synonymous with July 4, America and the celebration of freedom," host George Shea said. "We are honored to use the contest to highlight the incredible spirit of those who have supported our city and nation through the current challenge."