Future Stars: Standout Smithtown runner hopes to add to success at Columbia University

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- From school records to county championships, Smithtown's Michael Danzi is already a standout runner.Our latest 'Future Star' now hopes to add to that success at one of the nation's top universities.As Danzi transitions from cross country to winter track, he reflects on his Suffolk County championship victor earlier in November.He is a four-time county champ, four time All-State, the number one returner in the 800 meters in spring track - but it was a different story just a few years ago."I remember winter track my freshman year - the mile. I think in the state for out of freshman I was ranked around like over 100, so I really didn't expect to rise up to number one," said Danzi."He already had several school records...so that meteoric rise, that's unusual for us," said Smithtown Track and Cross Country Coach Peter Schieck.In addition to excelling on the course and on the track, Danzi also excels in the classroom. He is currently taking four AP classes and has a 4.0 GPA at Smithtown High School West. He is also in three different honor societies. Danzi is committed to run with Columbia University in the fall."Yeah, it's pretty exciting. Honestly to the college process, I didn't really expect to be going to as good as a school as that," Danzi added.----------