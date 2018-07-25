Giants CB Sam Beal likely out for season with shoulder injury

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal is likely out for the season with a shoulder injury, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.
Beal was injured in his first practice since being selected with the second pick in the third round of the supplemental draft earlier this month. He aggravated a shoulder condition Monday and treatment options have been discussed since.
The primary options include playing in a harness and undergoing treatment or having surgery that would effectively end his rookie season, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Surgery is the likely option.
Beal was at practice Wednesday with rookies and select veterans. He took part in warm-ups and install periods, but did not participate in any contact or one-on-one drills.
Beal has a history of shoulder issues; he had right shoulder surgery in February, according to NJ Advance Media.
The Giants gave up a third-round pick in 2019 to select Beal, who was the highest-drafted player in the supplemental draft since wide receiver Josh Gordon went in the second round in 2012. They were hoping he could contribute immediately in a secondary that lacked depth.
His injury further puts the spotlight on the Giants' cornerback position. Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple are projected as the starters. Donte Deayon, William Gay, B.W. Webb and even safety Michael Thomas, along with some undrafted rookies and long shots, are expected to provide depth.
Beal would've had an opportunity to play himself into a significant role at training camp despite missing the entire spring. He's a long (6-foot-1) and talented cover corner with high upside whom the Giants were excited about.
"Sam's a very, very talented guy," coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday before the injury became public. "His movement skills are tremendous and we feel like he could compete to make our team. We felt good about him, we got a chance to visit with him, and he was available, so we committed to him."
Beal, 21, declared for the draft this spring because his academic eligibility was up in the air. He was a two-year starter at Western Michigan.
