Sports

Hear the music Yankee 'savages' have chosen for walk-up songs

(Seth Wenig)

By Ryan McGriff
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could the key to unleashing the 'savages in the box' be music?

As the New York Yankees prepare to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, perhaps the Yankee hitters' choice of 'walk-up' music will be what gives them the edge against Houston's fearsome pitching staff.

Here are the songs that will scream over the ballpark loudspeaker as your favorite Bronx Bombers, appropriately nicknamed the 'savages', step up to the batter's box:

Starters

1B - DJ LeMahieu - Gunna - "Speed it Up"

RF - Aaron Judge - Mustard & Migos - "Pure Water"

CF - Brett Gardner - Luke Bryan - "What Makes You Country"

DH - Edwin Encarnacion - Jose Reyes "Vivimo Caro"

LF - Giancarlo Stanton - Meek Mill - "Splash Warning" (feat. Future, Roddy Ricch & Young Thug)

2B - Gleyber Torres - Oscar D' Leon - "Que Bueno Baila Usted"

C - Gary Sanchez - Ala Jaza "Nadie Se Meta"

SS - Didi Gregorius - The Notorious B.I.G. "Notorious" (feat. Lil' Kim & Puff Daddy)

3B - Gio Urshela - Building 429 - "Where I Belong"

Bench

1B - Luke Voit - Nelly - "Air Force Ones"

INF - Tyler Wade - Travis Scott - "Way Back"

C - Austin Romine - Rival Sons - "Do Your Worst"

OF - Aaron Hicks - O.T. Genasis - "Everybody Mad"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbronxnew york citybaseballnew york yankeesmusicyankee stadium
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ elementary school teacher, neighbor, arrested on child porn charges
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
AccuWeather: Warmer weekend
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Show More
What to know about Yankees and Astros' ALCS rematch
1 dead, 2 hurt in NJ construction site electrocution
Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete
21 street signs stolen in NY town, possibly part of scavenger hunt
Jane Fonda arrested at DC climate change protest
More TOP STORIES News