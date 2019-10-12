Hear the music Yankee 'savages' have chosen for walk-up songs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could the key to unleashing the 'savages in the box' be music?
As the New York Yankees prepare to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, perhaps the Yankee hitters' choice of 'walk-up' music will be what gives them the edge against Houston's fearsome pitching staff.
Here are the songs that will scream over the ballpark loudspeaker as your favorite Bronx Bombers, appropriately nicknamed the 'savages', step up to the batter's box:
Starters
1B - DJ LeMahieu - Gunna - "Speed it Up"
RF - Aaron Judge - Mustard & Migos - "Pure Water"
CF - Brett Gardner - Luke Bryan - "What Makes You Country"
DH - Edwin Encarnacion - Jose Reyes "Vivimo Caro"
LF - Giancarlo Stanton - Meek Mill - "Splash Warning" (feat. Future, Roddy Ricch & Young Thug)
2B - Gleyber Torres - Oscar D' Leon - "Que Bueno Baila Usted"
C - Gary Sanchez - Ala Jaza "Nadie Se Meta"
SS - Didi Gregorius - The Notorious B.I.G. "Notorious" (feat. Lil' Kim & Puff Daddy)
3B - Gio Urshela - Building 429 - "Where I Belong"
Bench
1B - Luke Voit - Nelly - "Air Force Ones"
INF - Tyler Wade - Travis Scott - "Way Back"
C - Austin Romine - Rival Sons - "Do Your Worst"
OF - Aaron Hicks - O.T. Genasis - "Everybody Mad"
