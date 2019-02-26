NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --Runners are you ready? The United Airlines NYC Half is the One to Run. It's coming up March 17th, and WABC-TV, Channel 7 Eyewitness News will offer complete coverage, including:
* Pro race look-ins and interviews along the course with inspiring runners
* A Pro race live video stream available here on abc7ny.com, on nyrr.org, and on Facebook and Twitter
* A full recap show to air at 1pm on ABC7NY.
Read more about the day's coverage in this news release from the New York Road Runners and ABC7NY.
-*-
WABC-TV is teaming up with New York Road Runners and the co-executive producers Endeavor Content to offer viewers in New York City and around the world three different ways to watch the 2019 United Airlines NYC Half.
The 14th running of the United Airlines NYC Half -- on Sunday, March 17 -- will take more than 25,000 runners on a 13.1-mile park-to-park tour from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The race starts in Prospect Park and passes through iconic New York City landmarks, including Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal and Times Square.
Runners end the race near the iconic TCS New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park.
Viewers can watch the race in three ways:
-Channel 7 Eyewitness News, starting at 6:00 a.m. ET, will offer coverage of the race, including features and interviews with inspiring runners, and live professional athlete race look-ins. This will be made available on WABC-TV, Channel 7 and the ABC app in the New York area and at abc7ny.com.
-Pro Race Livestream, live at 7:10 a.m. ET, will cover the men's and women's professional athlete races on multiple ABC7 and NYRR social and digital media channels, including abc7ny.com, @abc7NY on Twitter, and /abc7NY on Facebook; and nyrr.org, @nyrr on Twitter and /New York Road Runners on Facebook.
-ABC7 Race Recap Show, airing from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET, will offer condensed coverage of the men's and women's professional athlete races, along with features and interviews with inspiring runners. This show will be made available on WABC-TV, Channel 7 in the New York area and abc7ny.com.
The event will have a star-studded professional athlete field that features nine Olympians and nine Paralympians, including all four defending champions in Ben True (USA), Buze Diriba (ETH), Ernst van Dyk (RSA), and Manuela Schr (SUI), along with 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden (USA) and Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo (USA) who will be making his much-anticipated debut at the half-marathon distance.
In addition to the professional athletes and 25,000 citizen runners covering the 13.1 miles from Brooklyn to Manhattan, nearly 1,000 youth runners will participate in 1200-meter heats through Times Square in the Rising New York Road Runners race at the United Airlines NYC Half. NYRR is celebrating 20 years of providing free youth running programs, serving nearly 250,000 youth across the country annually through Rising New York Road Runners.
-*-
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
----------
