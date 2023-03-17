2023 United Airlines NYC Half: 25,000 runners set to toe the starting line Sunday

Derick Waller reports on the preparations underway for this year's half marathon from Times Square.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon will take place this Sunday.

The 13.1-mile race starts in Brooklyn at Prospect Park and makes its way up to Central Park in Manhattan.

The event will include the first-ever friendly competition between NYPD and FDNY runners.

"One of the coolest elements of this year is going to be a historic commissioner's cup with two of our official honoring captains, Commissioner Kavanaugh and Commissioner Sewell who will act as honorary captains for this year's event," New York Road Runners Race Director Ted Metellus said.

About 25,000 runners, the most diverse field in the history of the race, are expected to take part.

This year's race features athletes from 15 countries, 17 Olympians, 12 Paralympians, and seven past champions!

The half marathon is one of only two events that causes Times Square to be shut down during the year.

The event will also see more than 1,000 kids running about a mile through Times Square for the Times Square Kids Run at the United Airlines NYC Half, which organizers and participants say they hope inspires them to take up the sport.

You can watch full coverage of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half on Sunday, March 19 starting at 6 a.m. on Channel 7 and watch the race LIVE at 7 a.m.wherever you stream abc7NY.

