3-time NYC half marathon champ Mollie Huddle returns to race after becoming a mom

3-time champ Mollie Huddle returns to the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon on Sunday for the first time since becoming a mom.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This Sunday 25,000 runners will toe the starting line for the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.

It also marks the return of three-time champ Mollie Huddle who is back in the race for the first time in six years.

And this year, she's going into the race with a whole new outlook.

The 38-year-old is racing the half marathon for the first time since her 2017 victory, which was her third consecutive win.

"I know the course is a little different than last time I ran so I'm not sure if it will mean an attempt for a certain time, but I definitely want to mix it up with some of the women who I know would be qualifying for world champs and the marathon or that level of athlete and see where I end up," Huddle said.

But the course won't be the only difference for the two-time Olympian and American record holder in the half marathon.

Huddle has also added another title to her name: mom.

She gave birth to her daughter Josephine last spring. The balance of training and being a mom has been an adjustment.

"Basically you take on another part time job when you have a child, there's a lot of care involved," Huddle said. "We bring her to the track a lot."

Huddle has turned to other pro runners who are moms for advice and as she lines up Sunday in a strong women's field, she knows her outlook has changed since becoming a mom.

"Some of the goals you're chasing when running - it's like 'if I don't do this it will be a disaster,' and this is a new perspective because I have so many other goals I'm fulfilling right now, the running is put into perspective more," Huddle said.

