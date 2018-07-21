Jeurys Familia is held out as Mets talk deal with A's, sources say

The two teams are currently reviewing medical records of the players involved in the deal, sources told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
Familia was held out of Friday night's 7-5 win over the New York Yankees, with manager Mickey Callaway saying he was told midgame not to use Familia because "there could be a potential trade happening."
"It's tough for me," said a somber Familia, who signed with New York as a 17-year-old in 2007. "I love this team. I love my teammates. I have good memories here."
An All-Star in 2016, Familia has 123 saves for the Mets.
"I had a really good time here. It's tough, man," he said.
Familia, 28, is eligible for free agency next offseason. He is 4-4 with 17 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 40 appearances for the Mets this season.
Injuries have slowed Familia in each of the past two seasons. He missed more than a month of this season with a sore right shoulder and more than three months last season with a blood clot in the same shoulder.
In addition, Familia began the 2017 season serving a 15-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, stemming from a 2016 incident with his wife.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Video